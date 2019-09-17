Dalton Trooper recovering from heat stroke

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Georgia State Trooper based in Dalton is in a medically induced coma after suffering heat stroke.

Trooper First Class Caleb Terry was in the Columbus area last week for some training.

During a training exercise, he suffered heat-related symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

Fellow officers have posted that he is being treated for heat stroke in the ICU.

They say he was placed in a medically induced coma to stop seizures.

But a fever over the weekend has prevented doctors from beginning the process of waking him up.

Trooper Terrys’ wife works for the Department of Public Safety and his sister is a dispatcher in Catoosa County.

The law enforcement community has set up a fund to pay the family’s expenses while he is in the Columbus hospital.

The Caleb Terry Fund is at the Justice Federal Credit Union or you can drop off contributions at the Dalton State Patrol Post.

Just two years ago, Trooper Terry won Georgia’s Valor Award from then-Governor Nathan Deal.

The incident involved capturing a wanted felon in Catoosa County.

The suspect fired his gun, hitting a deputy.

Trooper Terry wrestled the gun from the suspect, handcuffed him and treated the wounded officer.

The Department Valor Award is the highest presented by the Department of Public Safety “who has displayed courage and fortitude and has performed a duty well beyond that which would reasonably be expected in a tense or emergency situation.”