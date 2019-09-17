Attorneys file class action lawsuit after water main break

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Attorneys have filed a class action lawsuit against Tennessee American Water.

The suit was filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court Tuesday on behalf of local plaintiffs by attorneys from Davis & Hoss, P.C. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint, P.C. of Phoenix, Arizona, Calwell Luce DiTrapano PLLC of Charleston, West Virginia, and Law Offices of Rod Jackson of Charleston, West Virginia.

The lawsuit comes after a major main break that caused customers across Chattanooga to go without water.

“We filed the case to ensure that area residents and businesses are not left holding the bag for Tennessee American Water’s utter failure to provide a safe continuous supply of tap water,” local attorney Lee Davis said in a statement. “We joined with the lawyers who successfully prosecuted a similar water loss case against American Water and another of its subsidiaries, West Virginia-American Water Company. Information on that case is available at https://www.wvwaterclaims.com/. While we cannot guarantee an outcome, we hope for an equally good result here and are prepared to put forth the effort necessary to see that happens on behalf of our clients and everyone adversely affected by this water outage.”

Residents, businesses, and workers impacted by the break and want more information on the investigation of potential claims can contact Van Bunch of Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint, P.C., via email at vbunch@bffb.com, or by office telephone at 855-882-6336, or to contact Lee Davis of Davis & Hoss, P.C., via email at lee.davis@davis-hoss.com.