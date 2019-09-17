3 year old dies from house fire two weeks ago

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A three year old has succumbed to injuries he suffered in a fire two weeks ago.

It happened at a home on East 36th Street on September 5th.

A father and three children were all hospitalized after the fire.

The others were later released, but remained in the ICU.

He was trapped in a back bedroom by the flames.

He eventually succumbed to complications from severe smoke inhalation and oxygen deprivation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. This is a loss for his loved ones, the community and our department,” said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman.

The family lived upstairs. Two adults living downstairs made it out okay.

“We commend the actions of everyone involved in fighting to save this young child, both at the scene and at the hospital. Sincere condolences to his loved ones,” Chief Hyman added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it seems to have started in the front of the house.