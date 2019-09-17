After 2 year investigation, son charged with killing his father on Sand Mountain

DUTTON, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his father two years ago.

In May of 2017, 78 year old Charles Shirey died of blunt force trauma at his home on County Road 372 in Dutton.

After a two year investigation, Jackson County deputies have charged 58 year old Byron Keith Shirey with his murder.

The county Criminal Investigations Division, D-A’s Office, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, state Attorney General and the state Department of Forensic Sciences all helped build the case.

Shirey was indicted by a grand jury last week and arrested on Tuesday.