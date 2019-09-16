You’ve Bought A New Car Seat. Now What? [Infographic]

Picking out the right car seat is the first step to ensuring your child is safe on the road, but it’s not the only one. Below you’ll find a few more actions you need to take to make sure your child remains safe. This Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 15-21), you can also take advantage of National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 21. Visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat to find a seat check location near you and meet with a certified child passenger safety technician to ensure that your child’s car seat is properly installed.