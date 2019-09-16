Winging It For A Good Cause

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Chattanooga restaurants battled it out in a wing competition, all for a good cause.

This afternoon, the Scenic City Wings was held at the Chattanooga Farmer’s Market.

This annual event is sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms, who donated all of the chicken.

For a ten dollar ticket, people got two wings from each of the contestants.

At the end, a judge’s choice and a popular choice was picked.

All the proceeds went to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Several restaurants competed, including Feed and 1885 Grill.