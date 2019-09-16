Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – September 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Very Hot Again Tomorrow, Some Relief Later This Week!

Expect clear skies through the night time with some patchy late fog possible. It will be briefly mild by morning with lows in the upper 60’s.

Lots of sunshine, dry, and very hot again for Tuesday, Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90’s as record highs will be possible. Fair skies will continue Tuesday night with lows closer to 70.

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday with a spotty late day shower possible, but don’t expect much. Highs will settle into the low 90’s.

More sunshine and a little cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs each day staying in the 80’s and overnight lows closer to 60. Something to look forward to!

83 & 62 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

