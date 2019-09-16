Vols Jump Into SEC Play Against Big Nemesis

Even though it hasn’t been the start to the season Tennessee wanted, it’s almost a fresh start this Saturday as the Vols dive into SEC play against their big nemesis.

The Florida Gators.

Despite the season ending injury to Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks last Saturday against Kentucky, Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t expect the Gators to miss a beat with back-up Kyle Trask.

Said Pruitt:”He’s a guy that competed for the quarterback job. Very talented and has experience.”

Even with a back-up, Pruitt expects the same offensive craftiness from Gators coach Dan Mullen.

Said Pruitt:”He does what all good football coaches do. He figures out what he has got. He has done it a little bit differently over the last ten years. He figures out who his play-makers are. What’s the best part of his offensive team, and he focuses on that.”

Florida has won 13 of the last 14 meetings against Tennessee, including a 47-21 victory a year ago.

Reporter:”How much do you think you guys are going to lean on the experience of playing Florida last year and how that game went down in preparation for this week?”

Said Pruitt:”Well I hoped we learned a lesson that if you turn the ball over six times, it’s hard to win.”

Tennessee shocked Auburn on the road last year.

Coach Pruitt would love another shocker in Gainesville.

Said Pruitt:”To me it’s fun going on the road. I like going on the road. You find out who you are. Everybody is against you. Kind of see a little bit about your character, and it will be good for us.”

As far as the keys to victory for the Vols, it will take just about every football cliche.

Said Pruitt:”We’ve got to go out there and play good football. Clean football. Play hard. Play tough. Be relentless. Play for four quarters. We’ve got to practice that. Create the right habits here during the week.”