TWRA releases more info on West Tennessee marina fire

PARIS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports that ten boats were either sunk or damaged in a marina fire this weekend on Kentucky Lake.

It happened at the Leatherwood Marina near Paris, Tennessee on Sunday morning.

The fire apparently began on one house boat and spread down the marina.

A person on the original houseboat suffered burns to his legs.

He was flown to the Vanderbilt Burn unit, but is expected to be released.

When it was done, four houseboats had sunk and six other boats damaged.

The exact cause of the fires is under investigation.