TECH BYTE: Apple Shows Off New iPhone, Streaming Services

CUPERTINO, Ca. (WDEF) — Apple fans have been waiting for this announcement for months.

Now we’re finally getting a look at the newest iPhone, and other Apple products.

You have a few options if you want the newest iPhone.

“This is iPhone 11, the next generation of iPhone!” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

There’s the iPhone 11, which is the cheapest at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro which will cost you $999, and the Pro Max at $1,099.

And for all of them, you can expect an upgraded camera.

Who needs to carry around a professional camera now, when you have this one?

“This is the first phone we’ve called Pro,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Marketing. “And for us, that means it’s a device that pros can count on to get their work done.”

The 11 has two cameras, but the Pro and Pro Max actually have three of them in the back! The fourth camera in the front is for selfies, of course.

Cook says this phone is faster, thanks to an A13 Bionic chip, and it has more battery life.

“Next up, let’s talk about Apple Watch.”

Even the iPad and Apple Watch are getting upgrades.

The watch is now a Series 5, with a new always-on retina display.

The iPad has a larger 10 point 2 inch retina display, and supports a full-size smart keyboard.

Apple isnt just upgrading its devices.

Company officials also talked about their new streaming service, Apple TV Plus, which includes original shows and movies.

COOK: “Our mission for Apple TV Plus is to bring you the best original stories from the most creative minds in television and film.”

You can watch it on the Apple TV app.

It launches November 1, and will cost you $4.99 a month.

But that’s not the only subscription Apple’s launching.

Apple Arcade gives you unlimited access to more than 100 new games.

It’s available through your app store on September 19, and will also cost $4.99 a month.

You can get the latest iPhones in the store starting September 20.

And with the newest phones out, that means even better deals on the older versions.