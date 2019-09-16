Sequoyah High Cyber Security

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some students at Sequoyah High School may soon be on the front lines when it comes to protecting you on the internet.

A new cyber security program on campus is teaching them how to fight back against computer hacking.

It’s also teaching them how to work on computers.

Benjamin Burton is the CTE Information and Technology Teacher at the school.

“When students come in they are going to get the foundation of computers. And then they will learn about how the Internet works. Then, we actually finish that class out with some programming and how to protect themselves when they get out there.”

Students are not only getting practical skills about computers, they know their work could be valuable in the future.

Leroy Whitten is a Sophomore at Sequoyah High School.

“Well, I think that things need to be more secure than they are. There are all kinds of hacking going on. You hear about it all the time.”

Students in the class will come back for a second year of learning.

That’s when they actually learn more about cyber security, and how to protect networks and servers.

Their work could eventually help them land a career in the field of computers.