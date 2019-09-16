“Seinfeld” moving to Netflix in 2021

Attention all “Seinfeld” fans: You’ll soon be able to relive the classic 90s sitcom on Netflix — but not for a while. The streaming platform has acquired the global rights to the show about nothing and every single episode will be available to stream in about two years.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Monday, writing “Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix. All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021.”

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

So, if you’re looking to rewatch your old favorites — whether it’s “The Puffy Shirt” or “The Soup Nazi” — they’ll all be there, you’ll just have to remain patient.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

For now, “Seinfeld,” which ran on NBC from 1989 to 1998, is currently housed on Hulu. CBS News has reached out to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television about the decision to ink a new deal.

The introduction of “Seinfeld” in 2021 will fill the gap of “Friends,” which will leave Netflix in 2020. After Netflix announced last December that “Friends” would no longer be available, angry fans berated the company, begging them to keep the beloved sitcom on the streaming platform.

In a tweet featuring a beloved “Friends” character played by David Schwimmer, Netflix announced an update — and no, it wasn’t Ross Gellar. “The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish,” Netflix wrote, sharing a screenshot from an iconic holiday episode of the show. “‘Friends'” will still be there for you in the U.S. throughout 2019.”

While passionate “Friends” fans were staved off for a bit, HBO Max announced the show will move to WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service in Spring 2020.

Perhaps Netflix users that miss their six “friends” will settle for four others: Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer.