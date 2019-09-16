Monday Water Update from Tennessee American

4 pm UPDATE: All Boil notices have been lifted for Tennessee American customers.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, water pressure has been restored for most Tennessee American customers.

Tenn Am reports Elder and Cumberland Road customers (yellow on the map) are still on the boil water advisory.

They expect their boil notice to be lifted later today.

You’ll get a Code Red notification when that happens.

Only small areas in Hixson and near the Volkswagen plant still had pressure issues this morning.