McCallie and South Pitt Remain Number One in Latest Prep Poll

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (17) 4-0 188 1

2. Maryville 4-0 165 2

3. Ravenwood (2) 4-0 157 3

4. Whitehaven 3-1 121 4

5. Bradley Central 3-1 100 7

6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 79 8

7. Brentwood 3-1 71 5

8. Cordova 3-1 59 10

9. Houston 4-0 34 NR

10. Riverdale 3-1 32 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (16) 4-0 180 1

2. Beech (1) 4-0 160 2

3. Powell (1) 4-0 142 3

4. Kirby 3-0 98 6

5. David Crockett 3-0 94 5

6. Summit 4-0 76 8

7. Henry County 2-2 59 9

8. Knoxville West 4-0 55 10

9. Page 3-1 46 4

10. South Doyle 3-1 42 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (12) 3-1 176 1

2. Haywood County (5) 3-1 151 3

3. Elizabethton (1) 3-0 128 4

4. Anderson County (1) 3-1 123 5

5. Nolensville 3-0 106 6

6. Hardin County 3-1 78 9

7. Springfield 3-1 72 8

8. Dyersburg 3-1 60 2

9. Marshall County 3-1 43 7

10. Livingston Academy 4-0 38 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (12) 3-1 178 1

2. Covington (5) 4-0 162 2

3. Pearl-Cohn (1) 4-0 137 4

(tie) Red Bank (1) 4-0 137 3

5. East Nashville 4-0 110 6

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-0 81 7

7. Loudon 4-0 67 8

8. Upperman 3-1 48 5

(tie) Westview 4-0 48 9

10. South Gibson 4-0 28 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (18) 4-0 188 1

2. Meigs County (2) 4-0 164 2

3. Lewis County 3-0 139 4

4. Watertown 3-1 104 6

5. Tyner Academy 2-1 85 3

6. Trousdale County 2-1 83 7

7. Forrest 4-0 62 9

8. Fairley 3-1 57 5

9. Oneida 3-1 55 8

10. South Greene 4-0 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (14) 4-0 175 1

2. Huntingdon (3) 4-0 163 2

3. Lake County (1) 4-0 145 3

4. Freedom Prep 4-0 115 4

5. Greenfield 4-0 97 7

6. Greenback 2-2 69 6

7. Cornersville 2-2 49 T9

8. Coalfield 3-1 45 T9

9. Fayetteville 4-0 41 NR

10. Mt. Pleasant 2-1 32 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (14) 3-0 172 1

2. Friendship Christian (3) 3-1 158 2

3. Fayette Academy (1) 3-1 147 3

4. Nashville Christian School 3-0 135 4

5. Rosemark Academy 3-1 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. BGA (18) 4-0 180 1

2. ECS 3-1 148 2

3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 123 5

5. Lipscomb Academy 3-1 47 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (15) 4-0 177 1

2. MUS (3) 4-0 152 2

3. Brentwood Academy 3-1 140 3

4. Ensworth 4-0 124 4

5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 72 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.

