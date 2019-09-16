McCallie and South Pitt Remain Number One in Latest Prep Poll

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (17) 4-0 188 1
2. Maryville 4-0 165 2
3. Ravenwood (2) 4-0 157 3
4. Whitehaven 3-1 121 4
5. Bradley Central 3-1 100 7
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 79 8
7. Brentwood 3-1 71 5
8. Cordova 3-1 59 10
9. Houston 4-0 34 NR
10. Riverdale 3-1 32 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (16) 4-0 180 1
2. Beech (1) 4-0 160 2
3. Powell (1) 4-0 142 3
4. Kirby 3-0 98 6
5. David Crockett 3-0 94 5
6. Summit 4-0 76 8
7. Henry County 2-2 59 9
8. Knoxville West 4-0 55 10
9. Page 3-1 46 4
10. South Doyle 3-1 42 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (12) 3-1 176 1
2. Haywood County (5) 3-1 151 3
3. Elizabethton (1) 3-0 128 4
4. Anderson County (1) 3-1 123 5
5. Nolensville 3-0 106 6
6. Hardin County 3-1 78 9
7. Springfield 3-1 72 8
8. Dyersburg 3-1 60 2
9. Marshall County 3-1 43 7
10. Livingston Academy 4-0 38 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 3-1 178 1
2. Covington (5) 4-0 162 2
3. Pearl-Cohn (1) 4-0 137 4
(tie) Red Bank (1) 4-0 137 3
5. East Nashville 4-0 110 6
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-0 81 7
7. Loudon 4-0 67 8
8. Upperman 3-1 48 5
(tie) Westview 4-0 48 9
10. South Gibson 4-0 28 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (18) 4-0 188 1
2. Meigs County (2) 4-0 164 2
3. Lewis County 3-0 139 4
4. Watertown 3-1 104 6
5. Tyner Academy 2-1 85 3
6. Trousdale County 2-1 83 7
7. Forrest 4-0 62 9
8. Fairley 3-1 57 5
9. Oneida 3-1 55 8
10. South Greene 4-0 28 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (14) 4-0 175 1
2. Huntingdon (3) 4-0 163 2
3. Lake County (1) 4-0 145 3
4. Freedom Prep 4-0 115 4
5. Greenfield 4-0 97 7
6. Greenback 2-2 69 6
7. Cornersville 2-2 49 T9
8. Coalfield 3-1 45 T9
9. Fayetteville 4-0 41 NR
10. Mt. Pleasant 2-1 32 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. University-Jackson (14) 3-0 172 1
2. Friendship Christian (3) 3-1 158 2
3. Fayette Academy (1) 3-1 147 3
4. Nashville Christian School 3-0 135 4
5. Rosemark Academy 3-1 60 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. BGA (18) 4-0 180 1
2. ECS 3-1 148 2
3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 3
4. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 123 5
5. Lipscomb Academy 3-1 47 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (15) 4-0 177 1
2. MUS (3) 4-0 152 2
3. Brentwood Academy 3-1 140 3
4. Ensworth 4-0 124 4
5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 72 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.
—
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)