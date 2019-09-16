Jury finds Tony Bigoms guilty in murder retrial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A jury found Tony Bigoms guilty on both counts of 1st degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

It took them two hours to convict him.

He was originally convicted in 2014 for killing and dismembering Dana Wilkes in November of 2012.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction.

His retrial started last week.

After Monday’s decision, the Judge sentenced Bigoms to life in prison.

Wilkes’ father, Billy Crumley, says justice was served.

“It is a closure. I just couldn’t be happier. It is twice that he has been convicted and there is no doubt that he is guilty,” Crumley said.

Cameron Williams, the executive assistant district attorney, says this case presented some challenges, but he is pleased with the verdict.

“It was a number of witnesses and the circumstantial nature of the evidence, but we always felt there was enough evidence to convict Mr. Bigoms of the murder of Ms. Wilkes,” Williams said.

Bigoms will be sentenced for the abuse of a corpse charge in December.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Hamilton County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Tony Bigoms was convicted in 2014 for killing and dismembering Dana Wilkes in November of 2012.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their case on Monday. After that, they gave their closing arguments to the jury.

While defense attorneys say there is not enough evidence, prosecutors disagree. They say it all points to Bigoms.

“The person whose DNA was on the scene where her body was found and no one else’s. The person who was calling witnesses to get updates on the investigation. This is not an identity case,” prosecutor Andrew Coyle said.

Bigoms was serving a life sentence.

We’ll let you know when the jury reaches a verdict.