Jury deliberates in Tony Bigoms murder retrial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Hamilton County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Tony Bigoms was convicted in 2014 for killing and dismembering Dana Wilkes in November of 2012.

- Advertisement -

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their case on Monday. After that, they gave their closing arguments to the jury.

While defense attorneys say there is not enough evidence, prosecutors disagree. They say it all points to Bigoms.

Related Article: 1984 Whitfield County murder case goes to jury

“The person whose DNA was on the scene where her body was found and no one else’s. The person who was calling witnesses to get updates on the investigation. This is not an identity case,” prosecutor Andrew Coyle said.

Bigoms was serving a life sentence.

We’ll let you know when the jury reaches a verdict.