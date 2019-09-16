Hamilton County Schools Re-Open Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- All schools in Hamilton County will be open and operating on standard schedule tomorrow.

According to the district, operations staff spent the weekend reviewing bathrooms and water functionality in all buildings.

They say all school facilities are functioning properly and ready for the school day tomorrow.

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say there may be a possible boil advisory for some schools.

According to officials, “some schools in Lookout Valley and on Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain who will still be provided with bottled water until there water pressure has been fully resolved.”

The six schools in the Lookout Valley area and on Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain will be provided food service from an outside location.