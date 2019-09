UPDATE: The test is complete. Special Operations personnel say the ugly sheen is just a form of algae and no hazard.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating a murky sheen on the Tennessee River.

The came in as a spill near the Aquarium on the Riverfront.

But it was not an obvious spill of some sort.

Fire crews have put out river booms as a precaution to keep it from spreading.

They have gathered samples to have the water tested.