Collegedale Police Department Concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A sudden turnover within the Collegedale Police Department is raising questions.

The Collegedale City Commission plans to discuss the status of the department at their meeting tomorrow night.

- Advertisement -

Three police officers were recently fired.

Then the Assistant Chief and a sergeant resigned.

All of this comes as the Collegedale Police Department is being investigated by the T-B-I for the use of a quota system.

Ahead of the meeting, some community members say they will pray outside city hall tomorrow morning for wisdom, healing and truth.