Collegedale Police Department Concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A sudden turnover within the Collegedale Police Department is raising questions.
The Collegedale City Commission plans to discuss the status of the department at their meeting tomorrow night.
- Advertisement -
Three police officers were recently fired.
Then the Assistant Chief and a sergeant resigned.
All of this comes as the Collegedale Police Department is being investigated by the T-B-I for the use of a quota system.
Ahead of the meeting, some community members say they will pray outside city hall tomorrow morning for wisdom, healing and truth.