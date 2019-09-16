Chattanooga FC Defeats Napa Valley in Members Up Matchup

CHATTANOOGA, TN – Chattanooga FC defeated Napa Valley 3-0 Saturday night in a Members Cup matchup. The victory moved CFC to third place in the Members Up standings with a record of 2-2-2.

Chattanooga scored early at the 2′ mark with a goal from Genki Miyachi. Joao Costa scored at 22′ with an assist from Alun Webb. Caleb Cole finished out the night with a goal at 89′.

CFC have roads games at Michigan Stars FC and New York Cosmos before returning home to Finley Stadium, October 5 against Detroit City FC.