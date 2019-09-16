2nd Ranked James Madison Highest Ranked Non Conference Team to Visit the Mocs

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has a chance to make history this weekend when second ranked James Madison visits the Scenic City. With the release of the FCS polls today, the Dukes are officially the highest ranked non-conference opponent to take on the Mocs in Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) on Saturday, Sept. 21.

JMU (2-1, 0-0 CAA) is second in both the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll and the STATS FCS Top 25. The Dukes have eight first place votes in the STATS listing and are just 29 points behind North Dakota State in the coaches poll.

- Advertisement -

The Bison are No. 1 in both polls, while the Mocs (1-2, 0-0 SoCon) are receiving votes in the STATS FCS Top 25.

JMU brings the highest non-conference ranking to the Scenic City since No. 1 MTSU visited Chamberlain Field on Sept. 29, 1990. Chattanooga lost that one in a nail-biter 24-17. The Dukes are the first ranked non-conference opponent other than Jacksonville State to visit Finley Stadium.

The previous highest ranked non-conference opponent to take the field against UTC at Finley Stadium was No. 7 Jacksonville State on Sept. 5, 2015. The Mocs lost that one 23-20 when JSU scored with just under three minutes left in the game.

UTC’s lone win over a top-25 non-conference opponent at Finley Stadium was a 38-17 victory against the Gamecocks on Sept. 20, 2011.

The last time UTC scored a home win against a team ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in the nation was the Terrell Owens four touchdown game against top-ranked Marshall on Oct. 2, 1993. UTC won that Southern Conference showdown 33-31 on Chamberlain Field.

Check out the list below for games against ranked non-conference opponents, and home contests against Top-10 SoCon foes.

Tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com through the “Tickets” tab at the top of the page. Order online now to avoid lines at the gate and save $5 off the gameday price. Lots open at 10:00 a.m. for tailgating on Saturday, with more information available here. For information on group tickets, please contact AJ Lewis at 423-425-5740 or aj-lewis01@mocs.utc.edu.

Mocs vs. Ranked Non-Conference Regular Season Opponents (3-3)

At Finley Stadium (1-2)

No. 2 James Madison – Sept. 21, 2019

No.7 Jacksonville State – Sept. 5, 2015 – L, 20-23

No. 9 Jacksonville State – Sept. 4, 2014 – L, 23-26 (OT)

No. 10 Jacksonville State – Sept. 10, 2011 – W, 38-17

At Chamberlain Field (2-1)

No. 1 MTSU – Sept. 29, 1990 – L, 17-24

No. 17 Western Kentucky – Oct. 7, 1989 – W, 19-7

No. 3 Eastern Kentucky – Sept. 12, 1987 – W, 10-0

Mocs vs. Top-10 SoCon Opponents at Home (4-16)

At Finley Stadium (1-12)

No. 6 Wofford – Oct. 6, 2018 – L, 10-21

No. 2 Georgia Southern – Oct. 27, 2012 – L, 31-39 (OT)

No. 3 Appalachian State – Sept. 4, 2010 – L, 41-42

No. 2 Appalachian State – Nov. 8, 2008 – L, 7-49

No. 3 Elon – Oct. 18, 2008 – L, 7-42

No. 2 Appalachian State – Oct. 7, 2006 – L, 21-56

No. 4 Furman – Nov. 19, 2005 – L, 35-56

No. 3 Georgia Southern – Sept. 25, 2004 – L, 20-65

No. 4 Furman – Nov. 17, 2001 – L, 10-42

No. 6 Appalachian State – Oct. 28, 2000 – W, 30-27

No. 9 Furman – Nov. 20, 1999 – L, 35-4

No. 4 Appalachian State – Oct. 31, 1998 – L, 7-28

No. 3 Georgia Southern – Sept. 25, 1998 – L, 25-42

At Chamberlain Field (3-4)

No. 3 Marshall – Sept. 30, 1995 – L, 32-35

No. 1 Marshall – Oct. 2, 1993 – W, 33-31 – Terrell Owens Four TD game

No. 1 Furman – Sept. 15, 1990 – L, 21-38 – Mocs were No. 12

No. 5 Marshall – Sept. 23, 1989 – W, 14-0

No. 10 Furman – Nov. 5, 1988 – L, 7-10

No. 1 Georgia Southern – Sept. 13, 1988 – L, 3-13

No. 1 Furman – Sept. 29, 1984 – W, 21-14 – Mocs were No. 20