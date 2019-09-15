Water Restoration Update

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Water is restored for all Tennessee American Water customers and only a small amount are under a boil advisory.

Today, crews turned on fire hydrants to flush the system and get chlorine samples.

- Advertisement -

They say this is part of the standard process of water restoration after a water main break.

It helps eliminate air and discoloration from our pipes.

They test for the presence of chlorine, because that is the state approved method for disinfection.

Related Article: Tennessee Aquarium trying to cool animals in the water crisis

Officials say samples taken from across the city have proven that the water is clean and clear for consumption.

This comes after 35 thousand customers were impacted by a water main break in downtown Chattanooga.

While all water has been restored, a boil water advisory remains in place in the higher elevations, including Lookout and Elder Mountain.

Tennessee American Water officials say they are going to conduct an investigation to figure out what happened to the pipe.

They’ll also do an evaluation.