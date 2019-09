Brantley went missing on Tuesday, 9/10, around 11am from Pet Quest Dog Day Care off of Lee Hwy. He is brindle and black coloring and should be wearing his orange collar with a tag on it. We miss him very much and are offering a reward for his return home. He is microchipped and is extremely friendly so if you spot him, please approach him or call animal control.

Contact Lauran at: (909) 342-2747.