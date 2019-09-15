Bottled Water Distribution

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-People were able to get bottled water at some youth and family development centers and the Chattanooga Police and Fire Training Center.

According to the city, about 300 thousand bottles of water were given to those in need.

That’s about 12 thousand cases of water or more than 200 pallets.

Ninety home deliveries were made to people who couldn’t get to the distribution sites.

Community members, police officers and city employees all helped with the deliveries.

Tennessee American Water, TEMA, and Coca-Cola all helped provide the water.

Those impacted by the water main break say they are thankful for the help.

The John A. Patten Youth Family and Development Center will be open for bottled water tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.