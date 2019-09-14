TBI investigating deputy involved shooting with HCSO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – HCSO deputies responded to a deputy involved shooting Saturday afternoon near the 7900 block of Sue Drive.

The call came in for a suicidal persons and shots were fired around 2:00 p.m.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No HCSO personnel were injured in the shooting.

The TBI is investigating as a third party investigation, per recommendation of the District Attorney’s office.

This story is ongoing and we will update as more information becomes available.