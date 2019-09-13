Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 13th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Better Storm Chance Saturday & A Break From The Heat!



Friday morning will be warm & muggy, with lows between 67 & 73 in most areas.

- Advertisement -

Friday Afternoon:There will be lots of sunshine and it will be a very hot day. Many areas back in the mid to upper 90’s. 96 is the existing record for today, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we either tie or break that record. You might want to plan for a few possible showers and pop up storms Friday afternoon.

Friday Night: Any showers end, some fog may form, and lows between 67 & 73.

Saturday: Tomorrow starts on a dry note, dry but expect a few more isolated late day storms returning for Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still be hot, with many of us still above 90 through Sunday. Tropical moisture may move in for the first of next week with more clouds, showers and temperatures finally dropping into the 80’s.

85 & 64 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.