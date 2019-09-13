Water Outage Update

Here are details from the 3PM update from Hamilton County Emergency Management

The bad news… the repairs are taking longer that first thought. There is now no timeline for fixing the problem.

The good news… the number of Tennessee American customers without water has dropped.

______

Update on the water

— Tennessee American is issuing a boil water advisory

— All customers are asked to conserve water, even if you have it… delay washing, showers, watering if possible. By reducing conmsumption in the system, you are saving water pressure for those most affected by the outage.

______

Update on emergency preparations

— 18 water tankers now spread throughout area, thanks to mutual aide fire departments throughout our area

–all hospitals operational now, though some are delaying surgeries

–the city has deployed water pallets for anyone who needs them at Avondale/Carver/E. Chatt./S. Chatt./East Lake Recreation Centers.

–city residents can call 311 with questions

______

Update on the repair

— TN AM has reduced water flowing into broken pipe by 75%

— fewer customers out of water now as a result

— shutting off water to the broken pipe has been slower than expected

— no timetable now for repair, next update at 8 PM