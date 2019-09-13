Tennessee American issues a boil water advisory

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee American Water Company has issued a boil water advisory for its customers due to the water main break.

The system has suffered a significant loss of pressure as a result of the break.

While they say drinking water continues to meet water quality requirements, they are asking customers to boil water from the system as a precaution.

Here are the details of the Advisory:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Water main breaks resulting in a loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

What is being done?

Tennessee American Water is actively repairing the line break. Once system pressure is restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system.

For more information, please contact our customer service at 1-866-736-6420. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

