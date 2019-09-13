TDFN Scoreboard: September 13th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!

TENNESSEE:

Baylor at Central

Bradley Central at Bearden

Brainerd at East Nashville

Cleveland at Soddy Daisy

Copper Basin at Tellico Plains

Red Bank at East Hamilton

Friendship Christian at Grace Academy

Sequatchie County at Hixson

Tyner at Howard

Hayesville at Lookout Valley

McMinn Central at Polk County

McMinn County at Ooltewah

Clinton at Meigs County

Sale Creek at Zion Christian

Signal Mountain at Whitwell

South Pitt at Marion County

Bledsoe County at Grundy County

- Advertisement -

GEORGIA:

Calhoun an Sonoraville

LaFayette at Christian Heritage

Adairsville at Coahulla Creek

Sequoyah at Dalton

Heritage at Pepperell

Murray County at LFO

Ringgold at North Murray

Stone Mountain at Northwest Whitfield

Sandy Creek at Ridgeland

Armuchee at Trion