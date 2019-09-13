Sam Smith announces their pronouns are they/them

In an emotional Twitter thread and Instagram post, singer-songwriter Sam Smith announced Friday that their gender pronouns are they/them. The star previously

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it,” they continued.

After coming out as non-binary in March, Smith previously said they would continue to use he/him pronouns. “Maybe I’m not a man, maybe I’m not a woman, maybe I’m just me,” he said at the time. “And that’s okay.”

Now, they said they can only hope that people try not to misgender them.

“I hope you can see me like I see myself now,” they wrote. “I’m scared sh**less, but feeling super free right now.”

Smith also acknowledged that they have a lot to learn about the non-binary community before they feel comfortable speaking about what it means to them, but said, “for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open.”

Smith provided several resources for people interested in educating themselves on the non-binary and transgender communities, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Stonewall UK, “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and actress Laverne Cox, among others.