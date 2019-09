CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged three teenagers with the murder of Darrell Hill on Thursday at the Cromwell Heights Apartments.

Officers found Hill’s body on the ground when they arrived at the scene around noon, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the cooperation of community members lead them to the suspects.

They are a 17 year old male, and two females who are 16 and 17.

They’ve been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.