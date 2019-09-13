Lookout Valley football game cancelled, other game details

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The school system has cancelled tonight’s football game at Lookout Valley.

They had to make the call early because the visiting team is travelling from North Carolina.

The school system is still waiting to decide on the Howard/Tyner Academy game.

The decision could come as late as 5 PM.

The games tonight at Hixson High, Central High, East Hamilton, Ooltewah High, and Soddy Daisy High are still on.

“The school district will provide updates as they are available this afternoon.”