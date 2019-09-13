Jacyee Towers residents coping with no water

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Thousands of people are affected by the water main break.

Residents at the Jaycee Towers in Downtown Chattanooga have not had water since the problem first began.

Jaycee Towers offers affordable housing for seniors.

Residents say that their property manager has been communicating with them since the outage began last night.

“Most of the people up here are over 62 years old and retired and stuff like that. She made everybody aware. She posted it on all the floors. All 18 floors so everything is straight.”

Management has been providing water for residents to take their medicine and stay hydrated.