Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a scam on Friday where the scammers claimed to be detectives.

They spoofed actual phone numbers used by the Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

They tell the victim that they are being investigated and then intimidate them into wiring money to a bank account to avoid being arrested.

There have been similar scams from callers claiming to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds us that no law enforcement agency will ever ask you to wire money to a bank account.

And they say never give out personal information over the phone if you cannot confirm who is on the other end of the call.

If you can been the victim of such a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.