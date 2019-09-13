CHI Memorial coping with water outage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – C-H-I Memorial Chattanooga is currently preparing for water loss.

The facilities air conditioner runs on water.

If they run out of water and the air stops they will only perform emergency surgeries.

The emergency room is running as normal but they are asking people to use Hixson, Ooltewah or Fort Oglethorpe as alternatives.

Hospital officials are asking visitors to stay home if possible.

The hospital does have a three day supply of water, but they are trying to conserve as much as possible.

CHI Memorial President Anthony Houston says “The city is telling us that we have to be prepared that it may be until tomorrow before we are fully restored with water. We are prepared to continue to operate and we keep our patients safety as our first priority.”

C-H-I Memorial Chattanooga would like to remind people about their convenient care centers that operate as urgent care facilities.

The Hixson, Ooltewah and Fort Oglethorpe locations are all operating normally.