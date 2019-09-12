Will Muschamp Gets Shot at Breaking Nick Saban’s Dominance Against His Former Assistants

Alabama opens SEC play this weekend against South Carolina, as Tide coach Nick Saban gets to face one of his former assistants in Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. Saban thrives against his disciples. He’s 16-0 against his former assistants, winning the games by an average score of 41-14.

Reporter:”Is it as simple as his teams are really good, and it’s hard to do? Or is there more to it than that?”

Said Muschamp:”No. I think it’s more to it than that. You know you’ve got to beat Alabama. At the end of the day John they are not going to beat themselves. They’re well coached. They’ve got good players. But you’ve got to go beat Alabama. You’ve got to have an aggressive mind set.when you go into the ballgame. You’ve got to do the simple things really well in the game.”

Alabama and South Carolina kick at 3:30pm on Saturday, and you can catch the game on News 12 Now