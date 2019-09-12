United Way Kicks off Fundraising Campaign

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — United Way of Greater Chattanooga is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign, and celebrating their accomplishments with a luncheon on Thursday.

The non-profit raised $11.5 million last year, and would like to raise at least $11.3 million this year.

All the money supports different causes that benefit the Tennessee Valley.

“We give money out to 40 non-profits in town who are doing incredible things,” said Jeana Lee, United Way. “We fund 211, so you can pick up the phone, call 211, get connected to the resources you need. We take over 40,000 calls annually. We give out over 20,000 books to kids in our community through Imagination Library, and that’s just to name a few of the things that we’ll do with those dollars.”

If you’d like to donate to United Way, go to unitedwaycha.org, and click on the donate button.