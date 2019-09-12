Trump campaign will fly massive banner over Dem debate in Houston

The Trump campaign is planning to fly a 4,800 square-foot aerial banner above the Democratic debate site in Houston on Thursday. The campaign is also running full-page ads in the area’s top newspapers.

“In addition to a HUGE 4,800 square foot aerial banner flying above Houston, @TeamTrump is also running full-page ads in @HoustonChron & @ExpressNews,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted. “As Dems debate tonight, Texans know what Dem big government socialist economic & energy plans are: A JOB-KILLING CATASTROPHE!”

The president will be speaking in Baltimore at roughly the same time Democrats take the debate stage Thursday, and the president has said he’ll likely be watching his potential opponents spar. The debate is slated to start at 8 p.m. The president is scheduled to speak at 7:10 p.m. in Baltimore, although he often runs late.

The president and his campaign have tried to frame all of the Democratic candidates as representative of some brand of socialism, an argument they hope will help them secure victory in next year’s presidential election.

Thursday night marks the first night all top-tier candidates, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, will be on the same debate stage.