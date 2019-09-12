Top Ranked South Pitt on Facing Rival Marion Co: “Just Be Who We Are”

South Pittsburgh, TN-(WDEF-TV) One of the state’s oldest high school football rivalry continues Friday night as South Pittsburg takes on Marion County in Jasper. The braggin’ rights have gone to the Pirates over the last three years, and they’re heavy favorites to make it four straight. South Pitt enters the game as the number one ranked team in Class-A, and they’re loaded with plenty of play-makers.

Reporter:”What’s the key to beating Marion?”

Said South Pittsburg head coach Vic Grider:”I think doing what we do. We don’t try to hide it from our kids. we think we’re probably as good as anybody out there when we play well. Usually if you are good enough, and you play well, everything else kind of takes care of itself. That’s just kind of what we stress with our guys. Let’s just go play well. Let’s just be who we are. Do what we do, and I think everything else takes care of itself.”