Titans Expect Same Old Tough Colts Even Without QB Andrew Luck

The Titans play their home opener Sunday against Indianapolis. Tennessee doesn’t have to worry about facing long time nemesis in Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. He was 11-0 life-time against Titans But Tennessee is not exactly doing back flips about facing new Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who backed up Tom Brady in New England before heading to Indy.

Said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel:”All I know is that Jacoby has got a really good grasp of the offense. He has played in big games, whether that be in New England or Indianapolis. Very efficient with the football.”

Said safety Kenny Vaccaro:”He’s a good quarterback. Obviously the Colts wanted to keep him. I heard a lot of teams were trying to trade for him. Has a strong arm. He played very well last week. I think he was 21 for 27.”

Said safety Kevin Byard:”Like I said, he was a good quarterback. Had a very strong arm. Have great receives. T.Y. Hilton. Eric Ebron. All those guys. And their running game. Their offensive line is probably one of the best in the league. So we’re definitely going to have to stop the run. It’s going to be the first and foremost thing we have to do this week.”

The Titans host Indy Sunday at 1pm, and you can see it all on News 12 Now.