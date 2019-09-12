“The Situation” leaves federal prison

The Jersey Shore cast’s latest “situation” is that their pal and former housemate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been released from prison. The reality TV star left the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Thursday after serving an eight month sentence for pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Now that he’s served his time, Sorrentino is looking forward to the next step in his life: having kids. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Sorrentino and his wife Lauren said they are elated to close this chapter of their life.

“Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” they said in the statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

One of Sorrentino’s first tweets after leaving prison? “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.” The “free sitch” campaign was alive and well when the 37-year-old was in prison: his castmates recently went to Washington, D.C., wearing “Free Sitch” T-shirts. They hoped to speak with lawmakers to get their friend out of jail early.

Snooki, JWoww and the gang kept in touch with Sorrentino when he was away. In a July interview with ET, JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, said “Mike’s doing really well.”

Castmate Vinny Guadagnino said Sorrentino was doing even better than really well. “He’s doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week,” Guadagnino said, adding Sorrentino looked refreshed.

Guadagnino also revealed the cast was able to email with Sorrentino. “Like, we email him and I always think that one day he’s going to be like, ‘Not having a good day.’ He’s always making me laugh, he’s like, ‘Yo, I saw you on TMZ,’ because they watch TV and stuff. He’s still our biggest supporter,” Guadagnino said.

Sorrentino may be free from prison, but he can’t escape time behind bars. His prison drama plays out on TV every week on MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”