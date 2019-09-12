R. Kelly a no-show in Minnesota court on solicitation charge

- Advertisement -

He was due at Hennepin County Court at 1:30 p.m., according to CBS Minnesota.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces previously filed federal and state charges in New York and Chicago. Prosecutor Judith Cole told Judge Jay Quam during Thursday’s brief hearing that federal authorities in Illinois were “not willing to give us access to him” until his case there is resolved.

The judge then issued a bench warrant as a formality.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg, who didn’t attend the hearing, called the Minnesota charges “beyond absurd” when they were announced.

