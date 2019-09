CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm a man has died after an early morning wreck involving a motorcycle.

It happened at the 46 hundred block of Shallowford Road.

Police determined the motorcycle was traveling east on Shallowford road when it hit the back of a Toyota highlander.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified.