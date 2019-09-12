Hixson High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hixson High school student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school.

The Hixson SRO got a tip that a student may be coming to school with a weapon.

The school system adds that the tip mentioned the student was involved in an off-campus incident with the gun.

The officer met the student coming in and found the weapon.

The student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.