GBI: Man kills woman in confrontation with deputies

RESACA, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in Resaca, Georgia where a woman was killed.

According to their preliminary report, Gordon County deputies were called to a home on Mt. Zion Road near the Whitfield County line for a domestic disturbance.

They made contact with the victim, 37 year old Krystal Lynne Jones.

And then they were confronted by 39 year old Dwight Juliuse Jones.

The officers say Jones immediately began firing at both them and the woman.

She was hit several times and would later die.

The officers were not hit.

One of the deputies returned fire, hitting Jones at least once, while the other deputies removed the victim.

The report says Dwight Jones refused to leave the house and was armed with several firearms and ammunition.

But they were eventually able to talk him into surrendering.

He was treated at a local hospital and then taken to jail.

Dwight Jones has been charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.