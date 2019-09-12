Collegedale Commission to discuss state of police department

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) – It came as a surprise to Collegedale Commissioner Ethan White when three Collegedale police officers were fired on Friday.

He said then the Assistant Chief and a Sergeant resigned.

“The public needs to know why three Officers were terminated, Assistant Chief resigned and a Sergeant resigned as well. I mean that’s a major piece to our department,” Commissioner White said.

Commissioners are planning to discuss the status of the police department during their meeting Monday night.

“Department heads do not get that ability to fire somebody on their own. Ultimately, it is the City Manager that makes that decision, and so I plan to hold him accountable for firing three good Officers,” Commissioner White said.

White said while there has been turnover, Collegedale Police Officers are still working to keep the community safe.

“However, I am concerned that there are Officers that have to cover more than they are normally having to, and putting a burden on our department that isn’t necessary, and so on Monday, I really hope to get to the bottom of some of these concerns,” Commissioner White said.

The discussion will come as TBI agents continue to investigate an allegation of a quota system within the Police Department.

White said he hopes to get straight answers from the administration during Monday’s meeting so Commissioners can come to a consensus on how to move forward.

“In the City of Collegedale, it takes five, it’s a five member city council, city commission. It takes three votes to move forward,” Commissioner White said.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting.

The meet starts at 6p in City Hall.