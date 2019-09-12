Bradley County holds Veterans Expo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Veterans are some of our nations strongest people, they’re also some of our most vulnerable.

News 12s Kaylee Nix shows us how Bradley county is helping veterans in any way they may need.

United Way of Greater Chattanooga is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign, and celebrating their accomplishments with a luncheon today.

The non-profit raised $11.5 million dollars last year, and would like to raise at least $11 point 3 million this year.

All the money supports different causes that benefit the Tennessee Valley.