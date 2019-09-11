Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – September 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Continued Very Hot For The Next Couple Of Days!



Expect fair skies to continue through the night time. It will be warm, and muggy overnight with lows near 70-72.

Lots of sunshine, very hot, and humid for Thursday and Friday with many areas back in the mid to upper 90’s. We will be very close to record highs with only spotty PM storms, a little more likely later Friday.

A few more isolated late day storms return for Saturday with partly cloudy skies , but still hot with many of us still above 90 through Sunday. Tropical moisture may move in for the first of next week with more clouds, showers and temperatures finally dropping into the 80’s.

85 & 64 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

