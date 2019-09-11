Walker County students honor 9/11 victims

WALKER COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Walker County students born after 9/11 participated in a service to honor those killed in the attack.

LaFayette High School students sang at the Walker County Patriot Day Service.

People gathered in front of the courthouse steps to remember those who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks.

Most high school seniors were not born yet when this happened.

“I was about four months in my mom’s stomach,” said Malisha Romero, a senior at LaFayette High School.

“I was about to be born. My birthday is November, so it was only two months away,” said Breanna Best, a senior at LaFayette High School.

They learned about what happened through school and their parents.

“I don’t want this to be lost. Like we were talking about today I want to carry this on with my children, my grandchildren and I want today to be a day of remembrance,” Romero said.

“You think you are going to come home and you don’t. That is heartbreaking,” said Joell Shields, a senior at LaFayette High School.

Bells rang at the exact times of when the two planes hit the towers.

“We want to make sure we keep the memory alive,” said Chief Blake Hodge, with Walker County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say it is important to recognize all first responders and those who serve.

“Very fortunate to have those that protect us at our local levels as well as our armed forces that sacrifice daily to protect our freedom,” Chief Hodge said.

As for high school seniors, they say it is important to never forget.

“It is such a coming together day. Even though we lost a lot of people. People still came together to help each other and be there for each other, even if they had just lost their families,” Best said.

This is the second year this event has been held on the Walker County Courthouse steps.