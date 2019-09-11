Stunt pilot Patty Wagstaff flips plane in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WDEF) – A pilot who amazed fans at the Rome Air Show has crashed near her home base in Florida.

Flight instructor Patty Wagstaff was at the controls when her plane overturned while landing at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport this evening.

She suffered minor injuries, but climbed out of the plane, okay. A passenger was unhurt.

Her 1958 Beech K35 had landed and was taxiing when it flipped off the runway.

Prelim Report: aircraft had just landed at the St Augustine Airport and was beginning to

taxi down the runway when the airplane, for reasons yet to be determined, continued into the

grass median and overturned.

Wagstaff is a former US Aerobatic Team winner with a trophy case full of flying awards.

In addition to operating Patty Wagstaff Air Shows, she teaches pilots how to be a stunt pilot at her base in St. Augustine.

In 2016, we flew along with her before her show at Wings Over Georgia in Rome. (see video)